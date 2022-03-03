News
Putin congratulates Armenian newly-elected president
Putin congratulates Armenian newly-elected president
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Vahagn Khachaturyan on the occasion of his election as President of Armenia, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

“I am sure that your activity in this high position will contribute to the further development of Russian-Armenian allied relations and the promotion of mutually beneficial Eurasian integration processes - for the benefit of our fraternal peoples, in the interests of strengthening regional security and stability,” Putin said in a statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
