Wednesday
May 04
Third meeting of Armenia and Turkey special representatives held in Vienna
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The third meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kılıc, in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey was held in Vienna on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

"The Special Representatives reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their respective countries through this process. In this sense, they had sincere and productive exchange of concrete views and discussed possible steps that can be undertaken for tangible progress in this direction.

They reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions." the report said.

Earlier Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the existence of agreements on "border clarifications". The Armenian Foreign Ministry denied any such agreement or discussion of the issue.
Հայերեն and Русский
