Azerbaijani military convoy throws Armenian taxi into gorge in Artsakh (PHOTOS)
Azerbaijani military convoy throws Armenian taxi into gorge in Artsakh (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

An Azerbaijani military convoy pushed an Armenian taxi and threw it into a gorge in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), military expert Karen Vrtanesyan wrote on Facebook page.

He added that there are no casualties or injured.

Earlier, Facebook user Khachatur Hayrapetyan wrote that an Azerbaijani motorcade deliberately made an Armenian car roll down the gorge on the road to Haterk village.

He stressed that the Azerbaijanis collided with their car and did not stop, pushing the car and throwing it into the gorge.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
