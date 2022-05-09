Ursula von der Leyen travels to Hungary to persuade Orban to support sanctions on Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Hungary to meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban and persuade him to support her proposal to ban Russian oil imports, Politico reported.
They will discuss issues related to European energy security, a spokesman for von der Leyen said.
Hungary has blocked plans for pan-European sanctions against Russia's oil industry that von der Leyen proposed on May 4.
Talks between the 27 EU countries broke off on Sunday without an agreement, and diplomats in Brussels still don't know when a new meeting will be called.
The European Commission is proposing to phase out imports of Russian crude oil within six months and refined fuels by the end of this year.
Under the latest draft of the plan, Hungary and Slovakia, both landlocked and heavily dependent on Russian oil, have received a reprieve until the end of 2024. Czech Republic until the end of June 2024 before the oil embargo takes effect.
But the concessions were not enough for Hungary, the diplomats said after Sunday's meeting. Orban said the economic effect of blocking Russian oil imports would be like a nuclear bomb on the Hungarian economy.
The EC and the French Presidency of the Council of the EU have said they will continue to work on energy security guarantees.
Diplomats are unclear when a new draft package of sanctions will be proposed or when they will next meet to discuss a plan.