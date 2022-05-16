Australia to invest over $310 million in creating Boeing combat UAVs

The Australian authorities plan to invest more than $310 million in the creation of jet combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with artificial intelligence Boeing Loyal Wingman, said the minister of defense of the country Peter Dutton, TASS reported.
This investment will build seven UAVs, recently named the MQ-28A Ghost Bat, which will enter service with the Australian Air Force over the next two years, the minister said.
Dutton also recalled that in the past Australia has already invested more than $100 million in the creation of UAVs for its air force, for which an agreement was concluded with the Australian division of Boeing.
Components for the combat drone are planned to be produced in several regions of the country, and the final assembly will take place at a new plant in the city of Toowoomba. About 80 Australian companies and enterprises will have to participate in the production of UAVs, which will allow exporting this type of weapon in the future.