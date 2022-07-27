President of Kazakhstan offers Georgia gateway to Central Asia

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili discussed trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries at a meeting in Nur-Sultan.
According to Tokayev's press service, the interlocutors paid special attention to transport and logistics cooperation. It was noted that the countries are partners in the Trans-Caspian international transport route.
The Kazakh side suggested that Georgia consider its own market "as a gateway to Central Asia with direct access to neighboring China.
"I came with an important message - we are interested in developing bilateral cooperation, expanding our relations in all spheres," Garibashvili said.
The prime minister pointed out that trade turnover between Georgia and Kazakhstan is increasing year by year and the countries have "great opportunities to expand ties."
Tokayev also noted the progressive development of bilateral cooperation and the importance of joining joint efforts.
"We are linked by close ties of friendship and multifaceted cooperation. Our task is to strengthen and further develop our friendly relations," the Kazakh president said.
Later on Twitter, Garibashvili said the meeting with Tokayev was "fruitful," and the sides "discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of transport, logistics, trade and tourism."
Garibashvili is leading a government delegation which left on an official visit to Kazakhstan on Tuesday, July 26. Last week, Garibashvili also visited other Central Asian countries - Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.
Georgia and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in July 1992. The countries cooperate in energy, transport and agriculture. Kazakhstan has been a major investor in Georgia for years. This Central Asian country has invested in the energy and tourism sectors.
The trade turnover between the countries in January-March 2022 was $29.5 million, with exports to Kazakhstan up 149.7% compared to the same figures in 2021, reaching $23.7 million, Novosti-Georgia reports. https://www.newsgeorgia.ge/