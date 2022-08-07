Intel has warned gamers about problems with its Arc graphics cards

Intel has warned customers of its Arc series graphics cards about possible problems when using them in older video games. The announcement appeared on the PC Mag website. According to the company, players should be prepared to see mediocre performance in such projects.
It is noted that the Intel graphics cards will be difficult to provide high frame rates in some games, designed using the old APIs DirectX11 and DirectX9 from Microsoft. According to Intel Graphics spokesman Tom Petersen, it will take time before engineers can achieve perfect optimization of their graphics cards with old games.
At the same time, Petersen noted that Arc graphics cards have been well optimized for newer technologies like DirectX12 and Vulcan. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, for example, he said the Arc A770 has a steady 80 frames per second with DirectX12. However, performance drops to 40fps when running the same game with DirectX11.