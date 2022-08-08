Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan again violated ceasefire in some directions

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan, according to which the units of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army have violated the ceasefire, does not correspond to reality.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of Artsakh MOD that no significant incidents were recorded on the night of August 7-8 and as of 9am on Monday.
Despite the relative stability, however, the tension persists.
The Azerbaijani armed forces have again violated the ceasefire in some directions—and by using firearms of various calibers.
Together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent, work is continuing toward further stabilization of the situation.