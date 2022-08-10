News
Forest fires rage in southwest France
Forest fires rage in southwest France
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Forest fires are raging in southwest France, destroying sixteen homes, burning 6,000 hectares and forcing the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people from an area that had already been hit by huge fires last month, Reuters reports.

France, like the rest of Europe, is struggling with abnormal heat and drought, which has caused numerous wildfires across the continent over the past two months.

The fire is rampant and has now spread to the Landes department, local authorities in the wine-producing Gironde department said in a statement, adding that 500 firefighters have been mobilized.

In July, Gironde in southwestern France was hit by two wildfires that destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of forest and led to the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people.

Fires also raged in other parts of the country, in one of the southern departments of Lozère and Averon, where some 600 hectares have already burned.

According to local authorities, another fire broke out in the department of Maine and Loire in western France, where 650 hectares have been scorched and 500 hectares are threatened.
