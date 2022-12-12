News
Artsakh interior ministry: Stepanakert-Shushi motorway blocked for 6 hours already by Azerbaijanis
Artsakh interior ministry: Stepanakert-Shushi motorway blocked for 6 hours already by Azerbaijanis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Stepanakert-Shushi interstate motorway continues to be closed for six hours already by Azerbaijanis, according to a statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“Violating international humanitarian rights, Azerbaijan is trying to create a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh. Hundreds of people, including minors, are stranded on the road. Some of them have returned to [Armenia’s] Goris [city], whereas those who were waiting for hours in the Stepanakert-Shushi zone have been moved, accompanied by traffic police officers, to [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert.

It has become impossible to transport medical supplies, medicines, and patients with serious health problems to Artsakh.

Negotiations are still ongoing. Additional information will be provided regarding the developments of the situation," the aforementioned statement added.
