News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
EU European External Action Service official arrives in Armenia for political consultations
EU European External Action Service official arrives in Armenia for political consultations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The European Union (EU) European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General for Common Security and Defence Policy and Crisis Response, Charles Fries, arrived Friday in Yerevan for political consultations, informed the EU Delegation to Armenia.

He will meet Armenia’s leadership to discuss various topics relating to bilateral relations, including the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

He will also discuss with Armenian partners the EU Monitoring Capacity’s (EUMCAP) contribution as well as possible next steps.

EU’s efforts for Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization will also be covered.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU defense agency: U.S. cannot always protect Europe from threats
He also pointed to the threat of terrorism and failed states in the Middle East or North Africa...
 Reuters: EU agrees on 9th package of sanctions on Russia
Information that EU Permanent Representatives have agreed on new restrictions was confirmed...
 EU makes it clear to US: We already have war in Europe, the last thing we need is a trade war
EU leaders talk openly about quarrels, not just friendship...
 EU summit to give Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status
The EU summit on Thursday will grant Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status for membership...
 Reuters: EU countries again failed to agree on 9th package of anti-Russian sanctions
The countries came close to an agreement in talks on Wednesday, but Poland...
 Serbian MFA calls Pristina's bid for EU membership parody
The application of the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo for EU membership is a travesty...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos