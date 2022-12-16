EU European External Action Service official arrives in Armenia for political consultations

The European Union (EU) European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General for Common Security and Defence Policy and Crisis Response, Charles Fries, arrived Friday in Yerevan for political consultations, informed the EU Delegation to Armenia.
He will meet Armenia’s leadership to discuss various topics relating to bilateral relations, including the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
He will also discuss with Armenian partners the EU Monitoring Capacity’s (EUMCAP) contribution as well as possible next steps.
EU’s efforts for Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization will also be covered.