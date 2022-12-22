Russian MFA: Yerevan refuses to participate in scheduled meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs on December 23

Yerevan has refused to participate in the trilateral meeting of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers scheduled for December 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reports.
The Ministry notes that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on December 22 to discuss the situation in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, escalated in connection with the blocking of the Lachin corridor and the disagreement of the parties on the development of ore deposits in the region.
Lavrov stressed the need for strict observance of trilateral agreements on ensuring unimpeded communication between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia through the Lachin corridor.
"Regret was expressed over Yerevan's decision to refuse to participate in a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers scheduled for December 23 in Moscow to discuss the preparation of a peace treaty," the statement said.
The importance of continuing the rhythmic implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was also emphasized.