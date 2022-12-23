Jake Sullivan urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to consider steps that would ease tensions

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to consider steps that would ease tensions.
Sullivan had separate telephone conversations with Armen Grigoryan, secretary of Armenia's National Security Council, and Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign relations department of Azerbaijan's presidential administration, the White House reported.
During these conversations, the two sides assessed the progress made in the EU- and U.S.-facilitated peace talks since their September 27 joint meeting in Washington.
All sides reaffirmed their commitment to negotiate a peace agreement. Sullivan urged both sides to consider steps that would ease tensions and serve as a basis for good neighborly relations in the future. Sullivan noted our continued concern about the difficult access to the Lachin corridor and the growing humanitarian impact of the situation and called for the full restoration of free movement through the corridor, the report noted.