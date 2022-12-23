News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Jake Sullivan urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to consider steps that would ease tensions
Jake Sullivan urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to consider steps that would ease tensions
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to consider steps that would ease tensions.

Sullivan had separate telephone conversations with Armen Grigoryan, secretary of Armenia's National Security Council, and Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign relations department of Azerbaijan's presidential administration, the White House reported.

During these conversations, the two sides assessed the progress made in the EU- and U.S.-facilitated peace talks since their September 27 joint meeting in Washington.

All sides reaffirmed their commitment to negotiate a peace agreement. Sullivan urged both sides to consider steps that would ease tensions and serve as a basis for good neighborly relations in the future.  Sullivan noted our continued concern about the difficult access to the Lachin corridor and the growing humanitarian impact of the situation and called for the full restoration of free movement through the corridor, the report noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with Russia
Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with the Russian Federation...
 Armenian and Artsakh foreign ministers discuss situation with Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin corridor
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Friday...
 Lavrov: We learned about Armenian side's refusal to participate in meeting from MFA's press service
Jeyhun Bayramov set out the Azerbaijani side's vision of the situation in great detail...
 Azerbaijani MP provokes clash with Russian peacekeepers
Considering that Azerbaijan is under dictatorship, and that the "elected representatives of the people...
 Meeting with representatives of health care sphere takes place in besieged Artsakh
Avetisyan instructed the latter to present their observations on the existing problems...
 Lavrov: Russia is in favor of unblocking the Lachin corridor as soon as possible
"We confirmed that Russian peacekeepers are working literally hourly....
Most
Read Viewed
Photos