Ukraine intends to develop air-to-air combat drones
Ukraine intends to develop air-to-air combat drones
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

 Ukraine has bought about 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack exploding drones.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Digital Transformation Minister Mikhail Fedorov called Ukraine's war the first major war of the Internet age. He believes that drones and satellite-based Internet systems such as Ilon Musk's Starlink have changed the conflict.

Ukraine has purchased drones such as the Fly Eye, a small unmanned aerial vehicle used for reconnaissance, battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance.

"The next stage is strike drones," Fedorov said. "These are both explosive drones and drones that fly three to 10 kilometers and hit targets."

He predicted "more missions with strike drones" in the future, but did not elaborate. "We're talking about the drones we're developing in Ukraine. Well, in any case, it will be the next step in the development of technology," he said.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine is conducting research and development on drones that can fight and shoot down other drones.  "I can already say that the drone situation will change dramatically in February-March," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
