Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers hold trilateral talks in Moscow
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow, discussing ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they discussed ways to resolve the Syrian crisis and the problem of refugees, joint efforts to combat extremist groups on the territory of Syria. 

At the end of the meeting, the sides noted the constructive nature of the dialogue in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilization of the situation in the Arab republic and the region as a whole.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
