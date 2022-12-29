Due to obstacles from Azerbaijani side, it is not possible to take out bodies of servicemen

Arman Tatoyan, former Ombudsman of Armenia and Director of the Tatoyan Foundation, today visited the families of servicemen killed during Azerbaijan's aggression on September 13-14 this year, including the family of the deceased servicewoman, he wrote on Facebook.



"We have been to Vardenis city of Gegharkunik province, villages Areguni, Pokr Masrik, Arpunk; Bazmaghbyur, Sasunik, Gitavan communities of Ashtarak region in Aragatsotn province, Etchmiadzin city of Armavir province; during visits we have discussed issues that families face, which got worsened as a result of the war.



Special attention is to be focused on the following fact: as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 13-14, 2022 there are bodies of the Armenia’s killed servicemen, which are in the parts of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, where the Azerbaijani armed forces invaded and which are under their control. It is not possible to take out the bodies of these servicemen due to the obstacles created by the Azerbaijani side. Naturally, this fact causes more pain and suffering to the families. The Azerbaijani authorities do this on purpose and it is part of their Armenophobia policy that they apply in all spheres.



Several issues were identified during the meetings; the foundation will take steps towards their solution or will contribute to their solution; legal advice was provided as necessary.



PS: For the families, the Fortuna Home & Country House store provided certain items within the framework of cooperation with them, which were handed over to the families during the visits," he wrote.