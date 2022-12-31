Al-Watan: Turkey agreed to withdraw its troops from Syria after meeting in Moscow

Ankara has agreed after a meeting of the defense ministers of Turkey, Syria and Russia in Moscow to withdraw its troops from Syrian territory, the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported, citing sources in Damascus.
The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow this week to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The ministry added that both sides stressed the constructive character of the talks and the need to continue them in order to further stabilize the situation in the Arab republic and the region in general. The military leaders in Moscow have held the first official talks between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years, the daily Hürriyet reported.
According to one of Al-Watan's sources, one of the results of the meeting of the three countries' ministers in Moscow was Turkey's agreement to complete withdrawal from the territories it occupied in northern Syria.
The source noted that the sides also discussed the implementation of the 2020 agreement regarding the M4 highway in northern Syria.