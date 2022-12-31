Entrance to Red Square restricted on New Year's Eve

Entrance to Red Square has been restricted on New Year's Eve, TASS warned, citing the press service of the Moscow Department of Regional Security and Anti-Corruption. The measure will be effective from 18:00 on December 31 to 07:00 on January 1.
Entrance to Revolution Square and Manezhnaya Square will also be restricted during this period. At the same time Tverskaya and other central streets will be open as usual both for drivers and pedestrians.
"During the New Year vacations in the city there will be children's performances, as well as festive fairs and festivities in the parks of the capital. However, this year no large-scale mass events, as well as fireworks displays dedicated to the celebration of the New Year are planned in Moscow," added in the department.