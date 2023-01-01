News
Polyanskiy: UN Security Council statement on Lachin corridor is not adopted because of the French approach
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

The UN Security Council's press statement on the situation around the Lachin corridor was not accepted because of France's approach, First Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"I can't help but note the completely false presentation of information about the reasons why the UN Security Council did not accept the press statement on the situation around the Lachin corridor," Polyanskiy wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Russian Federation's post-office from the very beginning was determined to work constructively in the context of working out the reaction of the Security Council.

"At Yerevan's request, the process was coordinated by the French, who ignored the vast majority of our proposals, while taking into account the amendments of other SC members. The dishonesty of Paris is obvious," the diplomat stressed.

"And this despite the fact that we, unlike Western countries, do not pay lip service to the conflict settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Lachin corridor," he added.

According to Polansky, Russian peacekeepers ensure security and look for solutions to disputed issues in contacts with the sides.

"Regardless of the current aggravation, four joint statements at the highest level, supported by both Baku and Yerevan, remain the basis for normalization. While working on the statement, our former Western partners did not find the courage to mention these documents and the efforts of Russian peacekeepers," Polyanskiy wrote.

According to him, "Westerners were more concerned about adopting any Security Council product rather than resolving the conflict situation." "We firmly believe that the Council's reaction should help to find a compromise and resume the peace process, without labeling any of the parties," the first deputy ambassador stressed.

"I personally would like to believe that our Armenian friends will not allow themselves to be dragged into unscrupulous geopolitical games in favor of those who are not bent on using any pretext to clash the fraternal nations that lived together in the USSR and to flare up the slightest controversy and problems at home," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
