The Economic Times: Pakistan to send 159 weapons containers to Ukraine

Pakistan will send 159 containers of weapons to Ukraine by sea in January, The Economic Times reported.
The deliveries from Pakistan are reported to include 155mm howitzer shells, M4A2 propellant charges, M82 artillery primers and PDM fuses. It is assumed that the ship with the cargo will leave the port of Karachi and go to Polish Gdansk, and from there the ammunition will be delivered to Ukraine.
As The Economic Times notes, in return, Islamabad expects Ukraine to help modernize Mi-17 combat helicopters previously sold to Pakistan, as well as repair a fleet of 320 T-80UD tanks.
The publication noted that the two countries are linked by close cooperation in the military sphere: in the period from 1991 to 2020, Kyiv and Islamabad signed contracts for the supply of weapons totaling $1.6 billion.