Head of Order of Malta: We should do our best to safeguard freedom, security of movement between Armenia, Karabakh
Head of Order of Malta: We should do our best to safeguard freedom, security of movement between Armenia, Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Lieutenant of the Grand Master Fra’ John Dunlap on Tuesday held the Audience of the beginning of the year with the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Sovereign Order of Malta. We learn about this from the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia to the Holy See.

In his address, Dunlap noted as follows, in particular: "We are deeply concerned also about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh and should do our best to safeguard freedom and security of movement between Armenia and the Nagorno Karabakh. The Order of Malta encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to work for a peaceful solution of their disputes.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
