Braun-Pivet: France is mediator, very active, not limited to statements alone

France is playing the role of a mediator in the conflict, France is extremely active, it twice appealed to the UN Security Council to discuss the issue, it was the initiator of the meeting in Prague, and it implements a number of initiatives so that the EU also plays a big role in settlement of the conflict. The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, Yael Braun-Pivet, said this Friday during her joint news press conference in Yerevan with speaker Alen Simonyan of the Armenian NA—and addressing the question of what else Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev should do so that the West and France take clear actions—in particular, sanctions—against Azerbaijan.

"France is active, it is not limited to statements alone. I believe this is the right way. The path of active mediation and unequivocal support, which is expressed even today by my presence in Armenia," she said.

Armenian NA speaker Alen Simonyan, in turn, added: "Armenia is more than satisfied and grateful for France's actions."

And when asked if Aliyev resorts to military action, will France turn from a mediator into a supporter of Armenia, Braun-Pivet responded: "I don't answer questions that are speculative. There is enough to be done with the facts available today; it is pointless to imagine hypothetical situations."