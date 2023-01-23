Turkmenistan's president signs law on Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's immunity

Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov has signed a law on the immunity of the country's former president, his father Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.
According to the law "On the National Leader of the Turkmen Nation," Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and members of his family have the right of inviolability, and his property and the property of his family also become inviolable.
He also received the right to state protection and the state is obliged to provide him with everything he needs: housing, a car, communication, medical services, and so on.
The leader of the Turkmen people also headed the established Khalk Maslakhaty - the supreme representative body of the people's power.