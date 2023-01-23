Arayik Harutyunyan presents situation in Artsakh under blockade by Azerbaijan to Mayor of Paris

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan presented to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo the situation in the republic under Azerbaijan's blockade.
"Not long ago I had a phone conversation with Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo at the latter’s initiative. The situation developed in Artsakh as a result of the blockade by Azerbaijan was on the discussion agenda. I have presented in detail the causes and consequences of the humanitarian disaster stating that clear evaluations and actions of the international community are necessary to overcome it.
Anne Hidalgo conveyed her solidarity and support to the people of Artsakh assuring that they will multiply their consistent efforts to defuse the situation.," Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.