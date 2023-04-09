Pope Francis calls for end of wars globally

In his Easter message, Pope Francis I called for prayers for the people of Ukraine and Russia, and praised the countries receiving the refugees. He called on Israelis and Palestinians, who suffered from the latest outbreak of deadly violence, to create an "atmosphere of trust", PA Media reports.
The 86-year-old Supreme Pontiff ended the celebration with a traditional speech on parts of the world going through troubling events.
The Pope prayed for peace for the "beloved Ukrainian people" and that the light of Easter may shine on the people of Russia.
May the Lord "comfort the wounded and all who have lost loved ones due to the war," he continued, and may prisoners return home and the entire international community strive to end war globally.
Francis also prayed for all those who lost relatives during the earthquake in Syria and Turkey two months ago, which took the lives of tens of thousands of people.