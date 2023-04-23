Azerbaijan establishes checkpoint on Lachin-Stepanakert road

Azerbaijan has officially announced the establishment of a checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin (Berdzor)-Stepanakert road.

As the reason for establishing the checkpoint, the State Border Service of the neighboring country the following false statement: “In order to prevent the transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as a response to the fact that on April 22, Armenia unilaterally, contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, established a checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road, on April 23, at 12:00, units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint in the sovereign territories of our country, on the border with Armenia, at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road.”

Armenia and Artsakh have repeatedly denied the false accusations made by Baku, the sole purpose of which is the absorption of the territories of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.