Turkey closes airspace to FlyOne Armenia
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

The Turkish aviation authorities announced without prior warning that they canceled the permission operate flights to Europe for FlyOne Armenia. Board of Directors Chairman of the company Aram Ananyan told Armenpress.

“For reasons unknown to us and without any clear grounds, the Turkish aviation authorities have canceled the permission operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace. The authorities canceled the permit without prior notice, putting our passengers in an uncomfortable situation,” FlyOne Chairman Aram Ananyan says. 

He said the company FlyOne Armenia was working with passengers of canceled flights and would report on current developments in the near future.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
