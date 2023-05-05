News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 05
USD
387.31
EUR
428.44
RUB
4.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.31
EUR
428.44
RUB
4.95
Show news feed
US ambassador announces $17.3M investments in Armenia media sector
US ambassador announces $17.3M investments in Armenia media sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien on Thursday hosted a reception in honor of World Press Freedom Day for Armenian media representatives and other stakeholders, the US Embassy in Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

In her remarks, Ambassador Kvien underscored the important role a free press plays in democratic societies to inform the public and hold governments and those in power accountable. 

“Media plays a critical role in facilitating an open exchange of information and ideas, keeping people informed, and holding those in power accountable, efforts that are vital in every democratic society,” said Ambassador Kvien.

The Ambassador highlighted U.S. support for the Armenian media sector, including through USAID and Public Diplomacy Section (PDS) programming. 

In March, USAID Armenia signed a $15 million agreement to implement the “Media Program in Armenia” project with Internews Network, a U.S. organization, in collaboration with local media development NGOs, the Media Initiatives Center and the Yerevan Press Club, and an international group, the Zinc Network.  The project will strengthen the information space in Armenia by enhancing journalistic standards and content quality, catalyzing the competitiveness and financial viability of public interest media, and fostering the enabling environment for independent information flow.

The U.S. Embassy’s Public Diplomacy Section announced it will make a $2.3 million investment into a U.S. exchange programs for journalists, as well as graduate-level journalism education in Armenia. The first project will be the “U.S.-Armenia Professional Partnership in Journalism,” a U.S. exchange program for professional journalists. The second project will take the form of a U.S.-Armenia university partnership to establish a Center for Excellence in Journalism at an Armenia university.

More details about these projects will be released by the Embassy later this year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Blinken: Dialogue is key to reaching lasting peace in South Caucasus (PHOTOS)
The US Secretary of State reflected on the negotiations between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan taking place in Washington…
 Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting discusses process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
The Armenian FM and the US Secretary of State met in Washington D.C…
 US embassy in Armenia closed Monday
In observance of Labor Day…
 Kvien reiterates US commitment to supporting Armenia’s progress
The newly appointed US ambassador met with the new ombudsperson of Armenia…
 US ambassador to Armenia visits Matenadaran (PHOTOS)
The well-known Museum and Institute of Ancient Manuscripts of Armenia…
 Armenia-US trade in 2022 exceeds previous year's figure by more than 2 times
It reached $465 million compared to $207 million…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos