US imposes new sanctions on 71 companies from Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan

The United States (US) has announced new sanctions and export restrictions against 71 companies from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, the US Department of Commerce announced on Friday.

According to the respective document published in the US Federal Register, the Department of Commerce has expanded its list of export restrictions to include 71 more companies.

As decided by the US government, these companies are acting against US national security and foreign policy interests, the document says.

The new list includes one company each from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, whereas all the other companies are from Russia.