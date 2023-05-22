Armenia deputy PM, France envoy exchange views on regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the ambassador of France to Armenia, Anne Louyot, the government of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In particular, they discussed the main progress made in bilateral cooperation, as well as the need for joint efforts to develop trade and economic relations between the two countries—and with the assistance of the French embassy in Yerevan.
Also, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of the activities of the French companies already present in Armenia for the latter’s economy, and exchanged views on the regional situation.