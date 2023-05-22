News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Armenia deputy PM, France envoy exchange views on regional situation
Armenia deputy PM, France envoy exchange views on regional situation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the ambassador of France to Armenia, Anne Louyot, the government of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In particular, they discussed the main progress made in bilateral cooperation, as well as the need for joint efforts to develop trade and economic relations between the two countries—and with the assistance of the French embassy in Yerevan.

Also, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of the activities of the French companies already present in Armenia for the latter’s economy, and exchanged views on the regional situation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos