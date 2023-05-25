News
Armenia government gives compensation for construction equipment that came under Azerbaijan control last September
Armenia government gives compensation for construction equipment that came under Azerbaijan control last September
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Armenian government decided—at Thursday's Cabinet meeting—to compensate the damage caused by Azerbaijan, as a result of the latter’s military operations unleashed on September 13-14, 2022, to the property involved in the work by the companies carrying out road construction and engineering work on the order of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

In the explanation of the aforesaid decision, it is said that it was not possible to remove the construction equipment of the aforesaid companies from the zones of the aforementioned military operations, as a result of which they came under the control of Azerbaijan. And the Armenian government has therefore decided to allocate compensation in the amount of 773.3 million drams for this construction equipment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
