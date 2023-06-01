Red Cross transports 18 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia

President meets with Karabakh MPs

Russia presidential spox on Armenia PM statement: It is important, we take note of it

About 19,600 people receive Armenia citizenship in 2022

Armenia’s Dilijan city police criminal investigation department head is charged for beating teen boy

Baku not going to give up bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijan MFA confirms

Air Force commander: Iran will collaborate with friendly countries in training UAV operators

Los Angeles County Armenians stage protest

Azerbaijan ambassador to Turkey says ‘Zangezur corridor’ via Armenia will open soon

PM: I want to leave completed, complete ‘certificate’ of ‘cadastre’ of Armenia to our future generations

Germany Armenians’ council: Unite for Karabakh self-determination right, Armenia sovereign territories’ protection

Union of Armenian Associations in Sweden strongly condemns PM Pashinyan’s May 22 statement

Armenia PM chief of staff: Various options being discussed regarding enclaves, no solution yet

China Mining Corporation investment projects’ implementation possibilities in Armenia are discussed (PHOTOS)

Apple denies Russia Federal Security Service statement about participation in surveillance of Russian iPhone users

Quake hits central Turkey

Elysee Palace: Importance of implementing Karabakh Armenians’ rights, guarantees stressed at 5-way meeting

US State Department: Armenia-Azerbaijan open dialogue is important for progress

Newspaper: Armenia PM hints to political teammates to suspend Rome Statute process at same time

Armenia PM: No need to overestimate Tigranashen village issue

Armenia PM concludes working visit to Moldova

Armenia PM remarks at parliamentary committee investigating 44-day war circumstances to be public

Armenia premier: We are ready to return villages to Azerbaijan

Pashinyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan not against future border delimitation based on map of 1975

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Contact with Putin is both personal, political, working

British Petroleum plans to build solar power plant in Karabakh’s Jabrayil region occupied by Azerbaijan

Armenia premier: According to Azerbaijan, Armenians should not live in Karabakh at all

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in Washington. Pashinyan

Armenia PM: We are not Russia's ally in war with Ukraine

What was discussed at the five-party meeting in Chisinau: Michel shared details

One of 4 young wrestlers seriously injured in a tragic car accident in Kotayk Marz has died

On July 21, Pashinyan, president of EU Council, and president of Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Brussels

Five-sided meeting with participation of Pashinyan and Aliyev ended in Moldova

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

FM announces Iran's imminent membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz five-way meeting kicks off in Moldova

Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev trilateral meeting starts in Moldova

Zelenskyy says he is losing hope for Ukraine membership in NATO, EU

14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene in Russia’s Sochi on June 7-8

EDB forecast: Armenia GDP will grow by 7.5%, inflation will increase by 2.5%

Armenia PM attends European Political Community summit in Moldova

Karabakh army: Artsakh did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region’s occupied territories

Armenia ex-FM: If PM Pashinyan wants to sign document, he should do so with reservation on Karabakh future status

Karabakh ombudsman: We call on UNICEF to take action in face of existential threats looming over Artsakh children

President holds extended consultation at Karabakh government, discusses existing challenges

Armenian legislature head: We won’t leave their territory where our troops are now if Azerbaijanis don’t leave

Georgia PM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks are in region’s interests

Armenia army did not open fire at Azerbaijan positions

Armenia’s Pashinyan, France’s Macron talk ahead of 5-way meeting in Moldova

Armenia parliament speaker: Karabakh issue will not be resolved if Baku-Stepanakert dialogue does not happen

Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I highly appreciate the constructive dialogue established between us

Lukashenko to Pashinyan: Your rich management experience will enable to overcome challenges facing Armenia

4 Yerevan investigators detained on suspicion of drug trafficking

Macron does not respond to question on Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

Some progress has been made regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, Charles Michel says

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz meeting in Moldova to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time

Foreign security agencies can now carry weapons while accompanying persons who come to Armenia on official visit

Leaders of Armenian churches in US call on Biden to oppose any attempt to include Karabakh in Azerbaijan

US to participate in Armenia new nuclear plant safety assessment

shamshyan.com: Murder investigation launched into 3-month-old girl’s death in Yerevan

On the occasion of June 1st Karen Vardanyan provided 115 million drams to the parentless children of Yerevan

Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia deputy PMs’ meeting to discuss corridor issue?

Armenia ombudswoman, PACE MP discuss situation caused by Azerbaijan blockade of Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)

Karabakh presidential adviser: We expected targeted assessment from US to Azerbaijan president’s statement

Argentine Senate’s Argentina-Armenia Friendship Group head visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Russian peacekeepers inform about ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan in Karabakh

US State Department Spokesperson's statement causes deep disappointment and bewilderment. MFA of Artsakh

Team Group of Companies has acquired 30% of Georgian SkyTel

Deputy PMs discuss opportunities for deepening Armenia-Hungary relations

Commissioners to be appointed in near future in major Armenian diaspora centers

Armenia deputy FM underscores sending international fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor

MFA: No matter of joining Union State of Russia and Belarus on Armenia agenda

Armenia PM arrives in Moldova with wife

Court hearing date announced in case into ‘kidnapping’ of Armenia PM's son

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Armenian parliament speaker receives delegation led by Argentina-Armenia Friendship Group chairman

Alexey Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia working group’s new meeting will be held ‘in the very near future’

Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev talk slated for Thursday

ANCA: Biden administration facilitating talks to ‘integrate’ Karabakh into Azerbaijan