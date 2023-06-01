Armenia premier: We are ready to return villages to Azerbaijan

We say [to Azerbaijan] that we are ready to return the villages, but are you ready to return the lands of Armenia? If so, then let's exchange right now. Nikol Pashinyan stat this during a meeting with the Armenian community of Moldova.
"It's not like we're constantly dreaming about giving something away. We are ready to give and take. Thus, we do not belittle Armenia's interests. We propose to introduce a demilitarized zone along the entire border [with Azerbaijan]. We want to eliminate all possible reasons for escalation [of tension] and aggressive policy," he said.
Pashinyan clarified that 29,800 square kilometers of Armenia includes Artsvashen village, as well as the territories of Berkaber, Parvakar, Aygehovit, and Vazashen villages, which have been under the Azerbaijani control since the 1990s.
"According to the maps of 1975, 29,800 square kilometers also includes the territories in the Sotk-Khoznavar sector which were occupied as a result of occupation recently [after the 44-day war in 2020], Pashinyan added.
According to him, Azerbaijan in turn says that some of its lands are under the control of Armenia.
"I say the same thing both privately and publicly; this gives an advantage," assured the Armenian PM.