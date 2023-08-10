News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 10
USD
386.05
EUR
425.74
RUB
3.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.05
EUR
425.74
RUB
3.96
Show news feed
OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani speaks with MFAs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for constructive dialogue
OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani speaks with MFAs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for constructive dialogue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, held two separate telephone conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.

Minister Osmani expressed his concerns about the situation around the Lachin corridor and the impact on the civilian population, in particular vulnerable groups, including women and children. While emphasizing that he is following the situation carefully, he reiterated his call for constructive and productive dialogue as an avenue for sustainable solutions, for the benefit of the conflict-affected population.

Chairman Osmani underscored that the humanitarian considerations and people’s immediate needs should prevail. He offered his good offices and the OSCE`s tools and confidence-building measures as part of the solutions for normalizing relations and trust-building between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Recalling his past meetings with both ministers and visits to both capitals, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani conveyed his readiness to continue his personal and active engagement with the sides. In this vein, he repeated that the OSCE Chairpersonship stands ready to facilitate dialogue to advance sustainable and peaceful resolve.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos