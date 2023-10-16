News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
BMW releases world's first armored electric car
BMW releases world's first armored electric car
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The i7 Protection sedan and its fuel-powered counterpart, the 7 Series Protection, can withstand 7.62x54 R caliber bullets.

Also, they better withstand various types of explosions.

In addition to anti-fragment linings, which prevent the penetration of explosive fragments into the car cabin, these sedans use special armor designed to protect against drone attacks.

The special feature of the new "sevens" is the supporting cell of the BMW Protection Core, which is made of armored steel for the first time in history.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos