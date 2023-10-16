BMW releases world's first armored electric car

The i7 Protection sedan and its fuel-powered counterpart, the 7 Series Protection, can withstand 7.62x54 R caliber bullets.
Also, they better withstand various types of explosions.
In addition to anti-fragment linings, which prevent the penetration of explosive fragments into the car cabin, these sedans use special armor designed to protect against drone attacks.
The special feature of the new "sevens" is the supporting cell of the BMW Protection Core, which is made of armored steel for the first time in history.