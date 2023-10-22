Israel evacuates 14 more settlements near Lebanese border

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Defense Ministry said they plan to evacuate 14 more settlements near the Lebanese border amid repeated ongoing rocket attacks by Hezbollah and affiliated Palestinian groups over the past two weeks, Times of Israel reports.
Following approval by the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) stated that residents will be accommodated in government-sponsored guest houses.
14 settlements to be evacuated are: Snir, Beit Hillel, Dan, She’ar Yashuv, Hagoshrim, Goren, Eylon, Matzuva, Liman, Gornot HaGalil, Even Menachem, Sasa, Tziv’on, and Ramot Naftali.
Last week, NEMA initiated the evacuation of 28 settlements.