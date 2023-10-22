Israeli troops shell mosque in Jenin

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the security agency Shin Bet said their warplane struck an “underground terror route” at a mosque in the city of Jenin in northern West Bank, where members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were hiding, Times of Israel reports.
According to the Palestinian Red Cross, one person was killed and others were injured.
“Intel was recently received which indicated that the terrorists, [who] were neutralized, were organizing an imminent terror attack,” IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.
The groups in question were using the mosque “as an operational headquarters for planning the attacks and as a base from which to carry them out. ”
According to IDF, during a major assault in Jenin in summer, they found “terrorist infrastructure and weapons in the mosque.”