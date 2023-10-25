News
Dozens of US states sue Meta, accusing it of creating mental health crisis among youth
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations, Incidents

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been accused of misleading the public about the risks of using social media and contributing to a mental health crisis among youth, BBC News reported.

The claims were made in a federal lawsuit, which was announced by dozens of US states.

They say the company used addictive features to "ensnare" users, while concealing the "substantial dangers" of its platforms.

It also said that the company collected data on children under the age of 13, flouting its obligations under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

Meta said it was "disappointed."

"We're disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path," a spokesperson for Meta stated.
