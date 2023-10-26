PM Garibashvili: Georgia has announced that it is ready to work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve peace

Georgia has announced that it is ready to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve long-term peace in the South Caucasus, stated Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
"With the help of my government's peaceful neighborhood initiative, we are ready to work with our neighbors and friends, Armenia and Azerbaijan, in order to establish long-term peace in the South Caucasus once and or all," said Garibashvili, in his opening remarks at the Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum Thursday.
The Georgian PM added that he is happy to welcome Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who arrived in the Georgian capital to participate in the forum.