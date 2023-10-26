PM Garibashvili: Georgia has announced that it is ready to work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve peace

Georgia legislature head: There are positive developments for signing Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

CoE congress adopts declaration on humanitarian situation in Karabakh, neighbouring cities and regions

Lindsey Snell: Armenians who stayed in Karabakh aren't allowed to speak to their loved ones without being monitored

Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement

Armenia parliament speaker: Very possible that there will be some positive change soon in relations with Turkey

Eurasian Development Bank issued bonds on Armenia stock exchange for first time

Pashinyan to Szijjarto: Armenia-Hungary dialogue continuity is important

Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh

Armenia official: I don’t share assessment that we are further aggravating relations with Russia

Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators

Hungary FM speaks positively about Armenia's possible joining Black Sea electric cable project

Peter Szijjarto: Hungary is ready to contribute to protection of Christian heritage in Karabakh

Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.

FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration

Canada FM: I was moved by strength, courage of Armenian women who fled Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Armenia FM, US official discuss regional security issues

Caucasian leopard spotted in Armenia’s Zangezur Biosphere Complex

Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia

Sanctions are only way to stop Azerbaijan aggression against Armenia, European Parliament member says

Armenia, Hungary FMs’ tête-à-tête kicks off in Yerevan

US State Dept.: Reaching of peace agreement not only in interests of Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also of broader world

Mijatovic: Azerbaijan must guarantee Armenians’ human rights, including to return to their homes in safety

Newspaper: There is deep disagreement in Armenia ruling party with PM's anti-Russian policies

Armenia ready to buy natural gas from Azerbaijan after resolving their political differences, deputy minister says

Kia updates K5 sedan

India considering possibility of delivering Armenia new batch of military equipment, media report

CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities condemns Azerbaijan over Karabakh, adopts declaration

Minister: Armenia's economy has doubled over past 3 years (PHOTOS)

Armenia official on EAEU energy market: Not all arrangements are carried out in full

Deputy PM: Armenia's trade with other CIS countries increased by 55%

Zakharova: EU ‘monitoring’ mission in Armenia is gathering intelligence against Russia, Iran

Armen Grigoryan, Joshua Huck discuss security situation around Armenia

Russia MFA spox: Moscow ready to host Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs

Zakharova: Chargé d'Affaires of Armenia was summoned to Russia MFA

Armenia former ambassador to US: Yerevan should increase Washington's attention on South Caucasus

Canada FM, ambassador visit EU civil monitoring mission in Armenia

Brussels to call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to complete normalization process by year’s end

Minister briefs Belgium envoy on Armenia high-tech infrastructure (PHOTOS)

Russia official: Armenia does not yet have final position on ‘Zangezur corridor’ issue

Peskov: Russia intends to find out Armenia PM’s words about diversification of security relations

Armenia President attends signing of EU statement on establishing SMART education centers in Syunik Province

Armenia, Georgia PMs discuss processes taking place in region

Armenia President: Democratic countries have obligation to unite efforts for peace, sustainable development

Armenia-EU Joint Readmission Committee 9th meeting held

Canada FM monitors situation on Armenia border with Azerbaijan in Jermuk city area

Armenpress: Canada will send 2 observers soon to Armenia to join EU monitoring mission, Armenian deputy FM says

Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh to be given refugee status, they must become Armenia citizens get pension

Armenia premier: ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project would bring enormous benefits to all countries of our region

Armenia PM at Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum: Without roads it will be very difficult to build peace

Pashinyan: Armenia will have special unit that will ensure security of international communications passing via country

Armenia PM: We are now working on draft peace and relations’ normalization treaty with Azerbaijan

PM Garibashvili: Georgia has announced that it is ready to work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve peace

Canada is first country outside of EU joining its monitoring mission in Armenia

France army minister: Our resolute support for Armenia does not waver

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia (PHOTOS)

At least 22 killed in shootings in US state of Maine

Newspaper: There is need to be prepared for other unpleasantness related to Armenia’s relations with Russia

Armenia PM heads to Georgia on working visit

Armenia not yet officially petitions to Russia to terminate arms supply contract worth millions of dollars

Nikol Pashinyan's interview with The Wall Street Journal

Pashinyan explains why Armenia remains CSTO member

Pashinyan: There is short-, medium-, long-term future for Armenians who left Nagorno-Karabakh

Pashinyan: Not written anywhere that any body of Russia should have control over any territory of Armenia

Kremlin spox comments on Armenia premier's words about Russian military base in Armenia

Armenia PM: Approach that we have to find allies somewhere, bring weapons, shoot at our neighbors, is not ours

Pashinyan: We have not seen advantages of Russia's military presence in Armenia

Armenia’s Pashinyan on Medvedev's post: Such approach violates many rules

Pashinyan: Principles are practically agreed upon, it remains to conclude peace treaty based on these principles

Armenia PM reminds about historical relations with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Armenia premier on Brussels meeting cancellation: We will try to get clarifications from EU partners

Nikol Pashinyan: Russian peacekeepers were unable or unwilling to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety

Head of EU mission in Armenia: We don’t provide monitoring results to Azerbaijan

Pashinyan, Joly discuss matters related to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Marcus Ritter: Azerbaijan has not infiltrated Armenia ever since EU monitoring mission’s deployment

Armenia legislature vice-speaker receives US deputy assistant secretary of state for Southern Europe, Caucasus policy

Charles Michel: South Caucasus situation also scheduled to be discussed at European Council meeting Thursday

Armenia PM: There will be ‘crossroads of peace’ English brochure and video where possible routes will be presented

Canada opens embassy in Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker: Russia is attempting to do things that have opposite effect in our democratic society

Armenia legislature head: Azerbaijan president has lack of comfort