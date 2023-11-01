News
Wednesday
November 01
News
Proposals being submitted to EU delegation regarding support for forcibly displaced Armenians from Karabakh discussed
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

A working discussion was held at the initiative of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

The focus of this talk was on the proposals being submitted to the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia regarding the support of forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, the NA press service informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The participants talked about the steps to be taken towards preserving the Armenian historical and cultural heritage registered in Nagorno Karabakh.

The discussants spoke also about the process of early and accurate inventorying of the lost property of Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, compensation, the enrolment of students forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenian universities, as well as the establishment of privileges and long-term compensation of tuition for them.
