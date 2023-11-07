Armenia exports precious, semi-precious stones, precious metals the most: Amount exceeds $1 billion

Armenia exported goods worth 5 billion 120 million 624.3 thousand US dollars in January-September of this year, which is an increase by 44.8 percent compared to the same period last year; precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals, and objects made from them have the biggest share in these exports.

And as for the countries, the largest export market for Armenia continued to be Russia, as evidenced by the indicators published by the Statistical Committee of Armenia.

Accordingly, the exports to the other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union amounted to 2 billion 793 million 730.3 thousand dollars, increasing by 87 percent compared to the first nine months of 2022. But the exports to the European Union (EU) countries decreased by 5.1 percent, making 575 million 511.9 thousand dollars.

The largest share of Armenia’s exports went to Russia, with more than 2 billion 645 million dollars; the increase compared to the first nine months of the previous year is 85 percent. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continued to be the second largest export destination in the first nine months of this year, as the exports from Armenia to the UAE in the first nine months amounted to 665 million 462.6 thousand dollars; exports increased 2.4 times compared to the first nine months of the previous year.

China ranks third in the amount of exports from Armenia. In January-September 2023, these exports amounted to 322 million 566.6 thousand dollars; but the increase compared to the same period of the previous year, unlike Russia and the UAE, is not very large - just 19.9 percent.

Armenia’s most exports to the EU countries were made to the Netherlands: 218 million 716.6 thousand dollars; the increase is 33.8 percent. Exports to some other European countries have increased considerably. For example, exports to Romania increased by 26.7 times, exports to Greece - by 4.6 times, and exports to Slovakia - by 2.3 times.

Regarding Armenia’s exported goods, according to the statistical committee, precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals, and objects made from them had the largest share in exports from Armenia in January-September: 1 billion 104 million 251.8 thousand dollars; the increase compared to the first nine months of the previous year is 84.9 percent.

Machines, equipment, and mechanisms are in second place in terms of Armenia’s exports - 898 million 882.3 thousand dollars; the increase compared to the same period last year is 2.2 times.

Although the exports of Armenia’s mineral products decreased by 12.7 percent in the first nine months of this year, they still ranks third among the exports from the country, with 685 million 425.4 thousand dollars.

The exports of ready-made food products was also considerable in the export amount of Armenia. Ready-made food products totaling 633 million 984.7 thousand dollars were exported from the country in January-September.

The exports of footwear, hats, umbrellas, raw leather, leather, fur, and objects made from them, as well as wood and wooden products and some other products from Armenia have also increased to a great extent.