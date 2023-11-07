Interior minister, CoE members discuss situation after around 100,000 people’s exile from Karabakh to Armenia (PHOTOS)

Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan on Tuesday received a delegation from the Council of Europe (CoE), the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The minister presented the situation after the deportation of about 100,000 people to Armenia as a result of Armenian ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Ghazaryan spoke also about the reforms in the subordinate services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, and highlighted especially the start of the work of the patrol service and the operational management center of the country.
CoE representatives Kimmo Kiljunen and Boriana Aberg, for their part, lauded the great work done by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia towards properly organizing the process of accepting the aforesaid people who deported from Nagorno-Karabakh.
At the meeting, questions about police actions during mass events in Armenia and investigation of incidents involving the country’s police officers were also discussed.
The parties expressed readiness to continue their effective cooperation.