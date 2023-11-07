Azerbaijan is populating Karabakh's occupied Shushi city with unspecified persons

Having expelled the entire Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh from their native land, the Azerbaijani authorities have begun to resettle it.

Their plan to resettle 140 thousand people in Nagorno-Karabakh in the coming years has already been announced. But only the Azerbaijani authorities know who they intend to settle there. To note, the aforesaid number is a dozen time higher than the number of people who lived in Nagorno-Karabakh during the Soviet years.

Azerbaijani president Aliyev and his wife on Tuesday visited the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian Shushi city of Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, it is reported about the construction of a residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in this city. It was added that 450 apartments will be commissioned in this residential complex, and their occupation will begin in the first quarter of 2024.