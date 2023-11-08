Disgrace: Azerbaijan is elected UNESCO General Conference vice president

French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, the deputy director of Le Figaro daily, has described what has happened at UNESCO as a "disgrace."
"UNESCO did not see fit to condemn the Azeris during the 9 months during which they prevented, through the blockade of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], thousands of Armenian children from following their school process. And it elects Azerbaijan to the vice-presidency of its General Conference! Disgrace,” Buisson wrote on X, former Twitter.
And X users who commented on this post wrote as follows, in particular: "It's terrible," "Organizations are losing honor and trust," "Don't be surprised if in a few days it turns out that a huge amount of money has been donated to UNESCO."