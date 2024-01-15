Scientists develop biorobotic heart to explore new treatments

Researchers have created a biorobotic heart that combines a biological pig heart with a silicone robotic pump, a new tool for understanding and treating heart disease.
The scientists created the heart by replacing the left ventricle's myocardium with an air-powered soft silicone robotic pumping system.
During a contraction, the pump contracts and squeezes the heart like a real heart muscle, simulating a natural heartbeat.
Using a bionic organ, researchers have tested surgical methods of treating a leaky heart valve that causes heart failure.
In the new study, the scientists focused on a disorder called mitral valve regurgitation, in which the valve between the heart's two left ventricles does not close properly. This causes the heart valve to leak, through which blood can back up, causing shortness of breath, swelling of the limbs, and possibly heart failure.
According to researchers, more than 24 million people worldwide suffer from this disease. Surgeries to correct this problem are very complicated and require precise techniques.
The researchers used a biorobotic heart with a damaged mitral valve to test three different approaches.
Heart surgeons repaired the damaged valve by strengthening it with artificial ligaments, replacing the valve with a prosthesis, and inserting a device to help the valve close.
All three surgeries were successful, restoring blood pressure, blood flow, and heart function.
The article describing this study was published in the journal Cell Press.
Also, the biorobotic heart enabled the research team to collect real-time data during surgery.
I addition, they are exploring 3D printing technology that could enable them to create a synthetic human heart.