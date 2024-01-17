News
France Senate to discuss today draft on passing Armenia territorial integrity resolution
France Senate to discuss today draft on passing Armenia territorial integrity resolution
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The French Senate on Wednesday will debate on the draft on passing a resolution on the territorial integrity of Armenia, which condemns Azerbaijan's military aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls for preventing any future aggression against Armenia and attempts to violate its territorial integrity, informed the official website of the French Senate.

In addition, this resolution calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan, including an embargo on natural gas and oil imports from that country.

Also, this resolution demands guarantees for the right of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh to return there.

Furthermore, this Senate resolution calls on the French government to do everything possible so that Azerbaijan urgently and pacifically joins the negotiation process being carried out through diplomatic channels in order to achieve stable peace in the South Caucasus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
