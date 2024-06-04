Just one extra finger will make humans ‘stronger,’ study finds

Human hands have had 10 digits for millions of years, but it seems scientists at the University of Cambridge don't think this is quite sufficient, reports The Daily Mail.

The experts have created the “Third Thumb”—a controllable prosthetic that attaches to edge of the right hand—that lets wearers pick up objects, open drinks bottles, sift through playing cards and even peel a banana—all with just one hand.

The study was led by Tamar Makin, a professor of cognitive neuroscience at the University of Cambridge. She aid study volunteers quickly got used to the extra finger, which could "advance our motor capabilities beyond current biological limitations."

Professor Makin and colleagues think the thumb could be particularly valuable to amputees who have, for example, lost an arm, and have difficulty performing everyday tasks with just one hand.

“Technology is changing our very definition of what it means to be human,” they say in their paper.

“Machines are increasingly becoming a part of our everyday lives and even our minds and bodies.

“An exciting area for future technology is motor augmentation, which is designed to enhance or extend the physical capabilities of humans.”

The Third Thumb is worn on the opposite side of the palm to a person's real thumb controlled by a pressure sensor placed under each big toe or foot, which can fit inside a shoe.

Pressure from the right toe pulls the prosthetic digit across the hand, while the pressure exerted with the left toe pulls it towards the fingers and releasing pressure moves it back to its original position.

In their study, the team tested 596 participants, ranging in age from three to 96 years old, who were given up to a minute to familiarize themselves with the device.

The thumb was provided in different sizes so they could fit the hands of children and adults.

The participants performed two tasks: firstly, picking up pegs and putting them in a basket, and secondly, manipulating and moving five or six different foam objects of various sizes.

Overall, the thumb was successfully worn and controlled by 99.3 percent of the sample, the researchers found.

And 98 percent of participants were able to successfully manipulate objects using the Third Thumb during the first minute of use.

It's unclear when or how the academics could make their device available to the public, or how much it would cost.

But they hope it “may pave the way for establishing a benchmark” for other “inclusive” human-centered devices.

“Future augmentation technologies could have an extensive influence on society and be beneficial to many people,” they write.