US man sues Ferrari over repeated brake issues

A man from St. Albans, USA, Jeffrey Rose, has filed a lawsuit against Ferrari North America following a series of incidents involving faulty brakes on two separate Ferrari vehicles, Modern Car Collector reports.

The suit, lodged on June 7 in Franklin County Circuit Court, details the harrowing experiences that led Rose to seek damages for medical expenses, travel costs, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

Rose’s troubles began when he purchased a pre-owned 2018 Ferrari 488GTB from an authorized dealership in Hinsdale, Illinois, on June 29, 2020. Nearly a year later, on June 4, 2021, Rose encountered a critical brake issue while driving. His car displayed a warning message on the dashboard: “brake fluid low – drive to dealer slowly.” He heeded the warning and drove home cautiously, but as he approached his driveway at approximately 10 mph, the brakes failed entirely. Despite his efforts to stop the car, it rolled into his yard and towards a 20-foot-deep pond. In a desperate attempt to avoid a total submersion, Rose jumped from the moving vehicle just before it plunged into the water, suffering injuries that required medical treatment and counseling for post-traumatic stress.

Undeterred by the incident, Rose bought another pre-owned 2018 488GTB Ferrari from Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, on June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, less than a month later, on July 17, 2021, he experienced the same brake warning message. Given the nearest Ferrari dealership was over 300 miles away, Rose decided to drive home. By the time he reached his garage, the brake pedal failed again, going straight to the floor.

On November 2, 2021, Ferrari North America sent an email to Rose acknowledging a potential issue in certain 2016-2018 models and advising that if the brake warning message appeared, drivers should pull over and contact Ferrari Roadside Assistance immediately. This communication came too late for Rose, who had already experienced two dangerous brake failures.

Rose’s lawsuit against Ferrari seeks to recover damages for his medical and travel expenses, pain and suffering, and emotional distress resulting from these incidents.