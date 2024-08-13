Newspaper: Man arrested in case into beating of Armenia FM appeals to ECtHR

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the RA writes: Ara Badoyan, who is arrested in the case of beating of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights [(ECtHR)] and presented the truth on the events happening around him on how he is being unlawfully detained. According to the information we have received, the ECtHR has taken an interest in the case and has asked Armenia to provide documents and other additional information regarding the case.
To remind: on January 17, 2023, the National Security Service [(NSS)] had reported that Badoyan, together with a group of citizens dissatisfied with the conditions for ending the 2020 war, had gathered in front of the administrative buildings of the RA government, the National Assembly [(NA)] in Yerevan, inside them, and near the residence assigned to the RA prime minister, where there were mass riots. According to the same report, he joined the participants of the mass riots who used violence against the RA NA [then] president [and current FM] Ararat Mirzoyan, breaking through their ranks, approached Ararat Mirzoyan, who was already on the ground, and kicked him.
As a result of the violence committed by A. B. and other participants of the mass riots, Ararat Mirzoyan suffered many physical injuries, he lost consciousness, his eye was damaged, and he was taken to the Erebouni Medical Center. As a result, A. B. was arrested.
The National Security Service had not disclosed who A. B. is who hit Ararat Mirzoyan. Zhoghvurd daily found out that the latter is Ara Badoyan. The NSS investigative [department] had stated also that the only and decisive proof of what happened is the YouTube video, where, however, the circumstances of A. Badoyan hitting Ararat Mirzoyan, using violence against him are not visible. Moreover, the video shows a crowd situation, confusion, many people, including Ara Badoyan.
Thus, it is obvious that there is no proper evidence regarding the beating of Ararat Mirzoyan by Ara Badoyan, but he has been in custody for a long time for the charge of attempted beating.
And now the case has reached the European Court."