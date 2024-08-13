News
Ucom Launches Special Promotion for Students Ahead of Academic Year
Ucom Launches Special Promotion for Students Ahead of Academic Year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Ucom is pleased to announce a special promotion for school and university students as the new academic year approaches.

From August 13 to September 30, students can purchase the HONOR X6b from Ucom service and sales centers or online, with monthly instalments starting as low as 1,165 AMD.

As part of this promotion, every HONOR X6b smartphone purchase comes with a set of high-quality wireless HONOR Choice X5 earbuds, a «Nice» Ucom phone number, and a subscription to the Level Up 2000 package. The Level Up 2000 package will be free for the first month, and throughout the entire academic year until May 31, students will enjoy double the amount of internet included in the package.

"The new academic year is just around the corner, and I’m sure many parents are considering how to provide the best resources for their children. Relatives might also be wondering what gifts to get for the students in their families. I can confidently say that this smartphone will not only bring joy but will also serve as a valuable tool for students. With the extra internet, Ucom is making knowledge even more accessible," said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

The HONOR X6b features an impressive 50 MP AI-powered camera, a long-lasting 5200 mAh battery, and a 90 Hz display.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
