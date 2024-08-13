About 32,000 Indians are issued entry visas to Armenia in past 7 months

The number of Indian citizens who were issued an entry visa to Armenia has increased during the first seven months of this year. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this by summing up the data received from the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia—in response to its written request.
In particular, 31,924 Indian nationals were issued entry visas to Armenia during January-July 2024, which is 2,109 more than the number of the same period last year.
During the first seven months of 2024, a total of 858 Indian citizens were given residence status in Armenia, of which 159 were on the basis of education, and 646—working.
A large flow of Indian nationals to Armenia was recorded last year. In particular, in 2023, a total of 67,609 Indian citizens were issued entry visas for Armenia, while in 2022—25,062 Indian nationals.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the sharp increase in the number of Indian nationals who were issued an entry visa to Armenia last year was due to the legislative changes in 2022 in the process of issuing an entry visa to Armenia, when Indian citizens were given the opportunity to be issued an online entry visa to Armenia without any restrictions.
Taking into account the created situation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs submitted in February 2024 the draft decision of the Armenian government, trying to clearly regulate the procedures for entering the territory of Armenia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the adoption of this draft will enable to control the migration flows from a number of countries—including India—to Armenia, and prevent possible negative consequences in the country as a result of illegal migration.